EvenCoin Price Down 41.8% Over Last Week (EVN)

EvenCoin (EVN) traded 14.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 12th. One EvenCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. EvenCoin has a market capitalization of $23,344.84 and approximately $100,462.00 worth of EvenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, EvenCoin has traded down 41.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 22% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000415 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 21.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.22 or 0.00190420 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 28.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000162 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 27.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002821 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $516.09 or 0.01812368 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 33.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0862 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

EvenCoin is a coin. EvenCoin’s total supply is 31,247,851 coins and its circulating supply is 31,247,621 coins. The official website for EvenCoin is www.evencoin.io . EvenCoin’s official Twitter account is @Envion_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Envion builds fully automatized mobile mining units inside standardized intermodal shipping containers that can be shipped to any location in the world within days or weeks. Envion mining units use low-priced green energy directly at the source — near the shore, in the desert or in other remote locations. The EVN token is an ERC-20 Ethereum-based token that grants their holders the right to receive 100% of the earnings from Envion's proprietary mining operation, 35% of Envion’s earnings with third-party operations and voting rights. “

