Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) Insider Ajay Nigam Sells 3,316 Shares

Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) insider Ajay Nigam sold 3,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total transaction of $130,285.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,140 shares in the company, valued at $594,850.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Ajay Nigam also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 2nd, Ajay Nigam sold 364 shares of Everbridge stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total transaction of $15,692.04.

Shares of Everbridge stock opened at $36.94 on Thursday. Everbridge, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.81 and a 1 year high of $167.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.72 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.18.

Everbridge ( NASDAQ:EVBG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.16. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 25.73% and a negative return on equity of 8.51%. The company had revenue of $100.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.82 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. Everbridge’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Everbridge, Inc. will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EVBG. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 50.3% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,163,165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $175,685,000 after acquiring an additional 389,386 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Everbridge in the fourth quarter valued at about $20,731,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,585,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,754,000 after acquiring an additional 295,278 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 76.8% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 513,191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,512,000 after acquiring an additional 222,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sylebra Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 12.3% in the third quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 2,007,931 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $303,278,000 after acquiring an additional 220,553 shares in the last quarter. 97.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EVBG shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $100.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Everbridge from $80.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $50.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $60.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.47.

Everbridge Company Profile (Get Rating)

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

