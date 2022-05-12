Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.23-$0.27 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $428.20 million-$432.80 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $428.50 million.Everbridge also updated its FY22 guidance to $0.22-0.26 EPS.

Shares of EVBG traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $37.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,067,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,267,993. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.04 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.18. Everbridge has a 52-week low of $27.81 and a 52-week high of $167.40.

Get Everbridge alerts:

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $100.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.82 million. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 25.73% and a negative return on equity of 8.51%. The company’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Everbridge will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

EVBG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $50.00 to $36.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $178.00 to $59.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $200.00 to $58.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $80.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $178.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $73.47.

In related news, insider Ajay Nigam sold 3,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total transaction of $130,285.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $594,850.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Vernon Irvin sold 794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total transaction of $34,229.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,515.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,474 shares of company stock valued at $180,207. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVBG. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Everbridge by 1,641.5% during the 4th quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 34,830 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after buying an additional 32,830 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Everbridge in the 4th quarter worth $2,194,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Everbridge by 542.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,373 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 25,643 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Everbridge by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 66,651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,488,000 after purchasing an additional 21,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Everbridge by 446.7% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 10,841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 8,858 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

Everbridge Company Profile (Get Rating)

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Everbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.