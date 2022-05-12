Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.65

Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 12th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of 1.65 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, June 17th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. This is an increase from Everest Re Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55.

Everest Re Group has raised its dividend by an average of 5.4% annually over the last three years. Everest Re Group has a payout ratio of 15.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Everest Re Group to earn $40.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.4%.

Shares of NYSE:RE traded down $4.57 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $273.99. 438,159 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 269,967. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $287.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $281.99. Everest Re Group has a one year low of $234.87 and a one year high of $308.20. The stock has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.64.

Everest Re Group ( NYSE:RE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $10.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.92 by $0.39. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 12.97%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Everest Re Group will post 34.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director William F. Galtney, Jr. sold 3,278 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.67, for a total value of $1,001,986.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Sanjoy Mukherjee sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total transaction of $118,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 1.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 206,023 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $51,920,000 after purchasing an additional 2,655 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 197,653 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,141,000 after purchasing an additional 4,275 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 170,277 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 117,123 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,082,000 after purchasing an additional 26,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Everest Re Group by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 102,315 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,026,000 after acquiring an additional 4,004 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

RE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Everest Re Group from $331.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Everest Re Group from $310.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $317.50.

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

