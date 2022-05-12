Everi (NYSE:EVRI) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The credit services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $175.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.38 million. Everi had a return on equity of 144.70% and a net margin of 23.16%. The company’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share.

NYSE:EVRI opened at $15.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 2.61. Everi has a twelve month low of $15.05 and a twelve month high of $26.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.59.

Get Everi alerts:

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Everi by 3,296.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 510,741 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,904,000 after acquiring an additional 495,705 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Everi by 102.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 767,499 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $18,558,000 after acquiring an additional 389,089 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Everi by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,898,562 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $125,935,000 after acquiring an additional 258,567 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Everi by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,778,434 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $37,970,000 after acquiring an additional 118,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Everi during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,379,000. 88.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EVRI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Everi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Everi in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Everi from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Everi from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.20.

Everi Company Profile (Get Rating)

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino and digital gaming industries in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, game content, and related equipment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Everi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.