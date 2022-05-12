Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.00-$4.17 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of Eversource Energy stock traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $88.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,897,391. Eversource Energy has a 12 month low of $78.44 and a 12 month high of $94.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $88.37 and a 200 day moving average of $86.77. The company has a market capitalization of $30.49 billion, a PE ratio of 23.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 12.32%. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a $0.6375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.82%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Eversource Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Bank of America cut Eversource Energy from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wolfe Research cut Eversource Energy from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Eversource Energy from $92.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $90.75.

In related news, VP Jay S. Buth sold 725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.97, for a total transaction of $60,153.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 1,487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.18, for a total value of $117,740.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,374 shares of company stock valued at $902,881 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. First Community Trust NA bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

