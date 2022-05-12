EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) Issues Earnings Results

EVgo (NYSE:EVGO – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports. EVgo updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of EVGO stock traded up $1.41 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.58. The company had a trading volume of 4,512,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,051,329. EVgo has a fifty-two week low of $6.90 and a fifty-two week high of $19.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.23 and its 200 day moving average is $10.83.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EVGO shares. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of EVgo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of EVgo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of EVgo from $20.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on shares of EVgo in a report on Thursday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. initiated coverage on shares of EVgo in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EVgo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.10.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of EVgo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $116,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in EVgo during the 3rd quarter worth about $119,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in EVgo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $143,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of EVgo in the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EVgo during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.91% of the company’s stock.

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

