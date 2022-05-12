EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) Shares Gap Up to $7.17

EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.17, but opened at $7.41. EVgo shares last traded at $7.32, with a volume of 7,391 shares traded.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EVGO. Capital One Financial lowered shares of EVgo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Tudor Pickering started coverage on shares of EVgo in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. assumed coverage on shares of EVgo in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of EVgo from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EVgo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.10.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.23 and its 200 day moving average is $10.83.

EVgo ( NYSE:EVGO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $7.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.90 million. On average, research analysts expect that EVgo, Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in EVgo by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in EVgo by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC raised its position in EVgo by 120.4% during the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 3,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,943 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in EVgo by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in EVgo by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 614,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,112,000 after buying an additional 2,617 shares during the last quarter. 9.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About EVgo

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

