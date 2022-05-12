Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) Announces Earnings Results

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Exagen had a negative return on equity of 28.75% and a negative net margin of 55.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.48) EPS. Exagen updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ:XGN traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.28. 67,199 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,540. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 0.90. Exagen has a fifty-two week low of $5.01 and a fifty-two week high of $17.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 12.10 and a current ratio of 12.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.07.

XGN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Exagen from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Exagen in a research report on Friday, January 14th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Exagen from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Exagen from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Exagen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Exagen by 36.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 498,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,781,000 after buying an additional 133,723 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Exagen by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 48,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 14,818 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Exagen by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 4,265 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Exagen by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 5,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Exagen by 7.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. 74.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its cell-bound complement activation products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. It enables rheumatologists to care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of autoimmune and autoimmune-related diseases, including systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

