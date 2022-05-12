ExclusiveCoin Price Tops $0.0189 on Major Exchanges (EXCL)

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 20.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 12th. Over the last week, ExclusiveCoin has traded down 43.6% against the dollar. One ExclusiveCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0189 or 0.00000062 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ExclusiveCoin has a market capitalization of $110,385.47 and $463.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000650 BTC.

Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00011376 BTC.

Millimeter (MM) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000781 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002483 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0847 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000021 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000780 BTC.

GAIA Everworld (GAIA) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000043 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 56.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin Coin Profile

ExclusiveCoin (CRYPTO:EXCL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ExclusiveCoin is exclusivecoin.pw

According to CryptoCompare, “Exclusive coin is a pure Proof of Stake alternative cryptocurrency. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

ExclusiveCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ExclusiveCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ExclusiveCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

