Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY) Stock Price Up 10.1%

Shares of Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Rating) rose 10.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $15.69 and last traded at $15.61. Approximately 32,871 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 346,245 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.18.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Expensify in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Expensify from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Expensify from $45.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Expensify from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Expensify from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.29.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 2.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.36.

Expensify ( NASDAQ:EXFY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.38). On average, analysts predict that Expensify, Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXFY. OpenView Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expensify in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $441,947,000. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in shares of Expensify during the fourth quarter worth $73,263,000. Light Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expensify during the fourth quarter worth $68,842,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Expensify in the fourth quarter valued at $42,064,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Expensify in the fourth quarter valued at $39,599,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.31% of the company’s stock.

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

