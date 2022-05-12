Experian (LON:EXPN) Given Equal Weight Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their equal weight rating on shares of Experian (LON:EXPN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Experian in a report on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Experian from GBX 4,100 ($50.55) to GBX 4,000 ($49.32) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Experian in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Citigroup lowered shares of Experian to a neutral rating and set a GBX 3,146 ($38.79) price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Experian to a sector perform rating and upped their price objective for the company from GBX 2,500 ($30.82) to GBX 2,850 ($35.14) in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 3,206.57 ($39.53).

Shares of Experian stock opened at GBX 2,580 ($31.81) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £23.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,847.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 3,127.56. Experian has a 1-year low of GBX 2,528 ($31.17) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,689 ($45.48). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.79, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand their customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.

