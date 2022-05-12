Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Position Increased by Pictet Asset Management SA

Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 89.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,672,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 791,859 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $379,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,584,000 after purchasing an additional 14,744 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 31,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,047,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,956,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $670,306,000 after purchasing an additional 147,659 shares during the period. Abeille Asset Management SA acquired a new position in Extra Space Storage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,189,000. Finally, Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in Extra Space Storage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,433,000. 95.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE EXR traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $174.72. The company had a trading volume of 885,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 747,550. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.73. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $141.85 and a fifty-two week high of $228.84. The stock has a market cap of $23.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.45.

Extra Space Storage ( NYSE:EXR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.35). Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 50.76% and a return on equity of 23.42%. The company had revenue of $379.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.88 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. Extra Space Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This is a boost from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.40%.

In other Extra Space Storage news, Director Kenneth M. Woolley bought 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $200.75 per share, with a total value of $2,107,875.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 5,000 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.34, for a total transaction of $1,041,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,924,371.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,625 shares of company stock valued at $2,314,085. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EXR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $213.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $220.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $199.13.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

