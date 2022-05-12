Faceter (FACE) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $53,638.00

Faceter (FACE) traded down 21.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 12th. Over the last week, Faceter has traded down 49.2% against the dollar. Faceter has a market capitalization of $412,031.21 and $53,638.00 worth of Faceter was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Faceter coin can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28,138.17 or 0.99881424 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003574 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003550 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 33.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001986 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001760 BTC.

FACE is a coin. Faceter’s total supply is 936,154,235 coins and its circulating supply is 468,136,184 coins. Faceter’s official website is tokensale.faceter.io . The official message board for Faceter is medium.com/faceter . Faceter’s official Twitter account is @FaceterOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Faceter is a decentralized surveillance system for consumers. Faceter makes video surveillance smart, through enhanced face detection, object detection, and real-time video analysis. These features allow cameras to understand the situation and respond to it, offering security to all customers. FACE is an ERC-20 token that powers this decentralized network enabling flexible, transparent, cross-border closed-loop settlement mechanism for all participants. “

