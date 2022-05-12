Fairfax India (OTCMKTS:FFXDF) Sets New 52-Week Low at $11.08

Fairfax India Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FFXDF – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $11.08 and last traded at $11.21, with a volume of 11625 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.15.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Fairfax India (OTCMKTS:FFXDF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter.

Fairfax India Holdings Corporation, an investment holding company, engages in the investment activities in India. It invests in public and private equity securities and debt instruments in India and Indian businesses, or other businesses with customers, suppliers, or business primarily conducted in, or dependent on, India.

