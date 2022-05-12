Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Holdings Increased by Glenview Trust Co

Glenview Trust Co increased its stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 66.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,442 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,500 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $2,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Fastenal by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,130,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,329,194,000 after purchasing an additional 807,302 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Fastenal by 3.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,664,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,958,000 after buying an additional 386,318 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia grew its holdings in Fastenal by 2.8% during the third quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 4,732,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,219,000 after acquiring an additional 127,067 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,726,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,948,000 after acquiring an additional 832,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,716,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,421,000 after purchasing an additional 318,708 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on FAST shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Fastenal from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Fastenal from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com lowered Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Fastenal from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.17.

NASDAQ:FAST traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $51.80. 108,949 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,611,512. The firm has a market cap of $29.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.58, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.67. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Fastenal has a fifty-two week low of $48.84 and a fifty-two week high of $64.75.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. Fastenal had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 15.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. Fastenal’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 26th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.52%.

In other news, Director Michael J. Ancius acquired 1,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $51.00 per share, with a total value of $51,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,587 shares in the company, valued at $1,406,937. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Ancius bought 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $56.41 per share, for a total transaction of $36,666.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,952 shares in the company, valued at $1,463,952.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 1,885 shares of company stock worth $100,509 over the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

