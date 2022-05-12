Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $9.50

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.50 and last traded at $9.87, with a volume of 61245 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.04.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Fastly from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 6th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Fastly from $28.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Fastly in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fastly presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.67.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 4.74, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Fastly ( NYSE:FSLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $102.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.94 million. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 20.60% and a negative net margin of 63.54%. The company’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.39) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Joshua Bixby sold 11,785 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.64, for a total transaction of $337,522.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Artur Bergman sold 9,630 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.64, for a total transaction of $275,803.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,428 shares of company stock worth $996,487 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FSLY. Sonora Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fastly by 175.0% during the third quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in Fastly during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Fastly during the third quarter valued at $60,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fastly in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Fastly during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. 65.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

