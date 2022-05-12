FC Barcelona Fan Token Hits Market Cap of $11.12 Million (BAR)

FC Barcelona Fan Token (BAR) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 12th. One FC Barcelona Fan Token coin can currently be bought for $2.81 or 0.00009629 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, FC Barcelona Fan Token has traded down 43.3% against the dollar. FC Barcelona Fan Token has a total market cap of $11.12 million and approximately $1.57 million worth of FC Barcelona Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,251.93 or 1.00067836 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003433 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003425 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002092 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001704 BTC.

About FC Barcelona Fan Token

FC Barcelona Fan Token (BAR) is a coin. Its launch date was December 1st, 2017. FC Barcelona Fan Token’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,951,907 coins. FC Barcelona Fan Token’s official message board is medium.com/socios . FC Barcelona Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @TBISINC . The official website for FC Barcelona Fan Token is www.socios.com/fcbarcelona

