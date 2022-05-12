Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 25.23%. Fidelity National Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share.

Shares of FNF stock traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $39.20. 13,859 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,367,276. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.46. Fidelity National Financial has a 12-month low of $38.87 and a 12-month high of $56.44. The stock has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is 20.85%.

In other news, COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 7,438 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $371,974.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,246 shares in the company, valued at $5,213,342.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 109.7% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 649,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,917,000 after acquiring an additional 339,959 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,385,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,283,000 after acquiring an additional 200,056 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,112,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $791,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $564,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FNF. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $75.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.67.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

