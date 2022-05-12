Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 25.23%. Fidelity National Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share.
Shares of FNF stock traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $39.20. 13,859 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,367,276. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.46. Fidelity National Financial has a 12-month low of $38.87 and a 12-month high of $56.44. The stock has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is 20.85%.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 109.7% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 649,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,917,000 after acquiring an additional 339,959 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,385,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,283,000 after acquiring an additional 200,056 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,112,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $791,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $564,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FNF. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $75.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.67.
Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.
