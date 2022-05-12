Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Stock Position Lifted by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,471 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,161 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $13,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIS. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Cordant Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 8,260.0% in the 4th quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 418 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 160.7% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 451 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. 89.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FIS traded down $1.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $92.19. 98,212 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,122,001. The stock has a market cap of $56.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.70. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.00 and a fifty-two week high of $152.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.69.

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is presently 127.03%.

FIS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.36.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

