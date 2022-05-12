Financial Comparison: Northeast Community Bancorp (NECB) vs. The Competition

Northeast Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:NECB – Get Rating) is one of 36 public companies in the “Savings institutions, except federal” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Northeast Community Bancorp to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Northeast Community Bancorp and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Northeast Community Bancorp $50.76 million $11.90 million 12.79 Northeast Community Bancorp Competitors $139.52 million $38.84 million 124.22

Northeast Community Bancorp’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Northeast Community Bancorp. Northeast Community Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Northeast Community Bancorp and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Northeast Community Bancorp 23.74% 5.58% 1.08% Northeast Community Bancorp Competitors 20.00% 8.00% 0.85%

Dividends

Northeast Community Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Northeast Community Bancorp pays out 27.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Savings institutions, except federal” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.6% and pay out 16.8% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

30.1% of Northeast Community Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.7% of shares of all “Savings institutions, except federal” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Northeast Community Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.8% of shares of all “Savings institutions, except federal” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Northeast Community Bancorp has a beta of 0.68, suggesting that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Northeast Community Bancorp’s competitors have a beta of 0.69, suggesting that their average stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Northeast Community Bancorp and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Northeast Community Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00 Northeast Community Bancorp Competitors 128 471 302 17 2.23

Northeast Community Bancorp presently has a consensus target price of $12.50, suggesting a potential upside of 13.64%. As a group, “Savings institutions, except federal” companies have a potential upside of 7.31%. Given Northeast Community Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Northeast Community Bancorp is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

Northeast Community Bancorp competitors beat Northeast Community Bancorp on 9 of the 15 factors compared.

About Northeast Community Bancorp (Get Rating)

Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for NorthEast Community Bank that provides financial services for individuals and businesses. It accepts various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and non-interest bearing demand accounts. The company also offers construction, commercial and industrial, multifamily and mixed-use real estate, non-residential real estate loans, and consumer loans. In addition, it invests in various types of liquid assets, including U.S. Treasury obligations, municipal securities, deposits at the Federal Home Loan Bank of New York, and certificates of deposit of federally insured institutions, as well as securities of various federal agencies, and of state and municipal governments. Further, the company offers investment advisory and financial planning services; and life insurance products and fixed-rate annuities. It operates seven full-service branches in New York and three full-service branches in Massachusetts; and loan production offices in White Plains and New City, New York, as well as Danvers, Massachusetts. The company was founded in 1934 and is based in White Plains, New York.

