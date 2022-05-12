Financial Counselors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,624 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 361 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Garmin were worth $902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GRMN. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in Garmin by 74.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 167 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in Garmin by 3.3% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,240 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Garmin by 0.3% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 28,392 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,414,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in Garmin by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 1,697 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Garmin by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,813 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GRMN opened at $97.95 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $112.71 and a 200-day moving average of $125.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.92 billion, a PE ratio of 17.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.01. Garmin Ltd. has a 52 week low of $97.62 and a 52 week high of $178.80.

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 21.12%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Garmin from $141.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Garmin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Garmin from $160.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on Garmin from $205.00 to $208.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised Garmin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $165.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.00.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

