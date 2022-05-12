Financial Counselors Inc. Has $1.37 Million Stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Financial Counselors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,090 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Roku were worth $1,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in shares of Roku by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 23,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Roku by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 61,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,927,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Aquila Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Roku during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,826,000. Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Roku by 71.8% during the 4th quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 3,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Finally, Gamble Jones Investment Counsel lifted its position in shares of Roku by 59.6% during the 4th quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 34,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,775,000 after buying an additional 12,728 shares during the period. 68.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Roku alerts:

Shares of ROKU opened at $78.72 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.35. Roku, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.00 and a 52-week high of $490.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a PE ratio of 80.33 and a beta of 1.95.

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $733.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $718.56 million. Roku had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 5.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post -1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ROKU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Benchmark cut their target price on Roku from $305.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Pivotal Research cut their price objective on Roku from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Roku from $210.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Roku in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $188.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Roku from $235.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.69.

In other news, SVP Mustafa Ozgen sold 4,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.30, for a total value of $527,156.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 1,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.33, for a total transaction of $241,717.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 165,946 shares of company stock valued at $24,968,874 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

About Roku (Get Rating)

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.