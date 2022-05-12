Financial Counselors Inc. Has $1.53 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,435 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 28,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,113,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 250,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,665,000 after purchasing an additional 74,487 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $757,000. Finally, Gamble Jones Investment Counsel boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 2,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VBK opened at $195.75 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $235.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $257.38. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $195.42 and a 12-month high of $306.78.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

