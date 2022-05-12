Financial Counselors Inc. Has $779,000 Stock Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Financial Counselors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,479 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 5,290 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EPD. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 118.6% in the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 50,555 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 27,425 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 30.9% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 367,394 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,950,000 after purchasing an additional 86,796 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.3% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,195,317 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $47,625,000 after purchasing an additional 7,073 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 545,483 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $11,979,000 after purchasing an additional 9,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 70,898 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 25,663 shares during the last quarter. 27.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE EPD opened at $25.89 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.89. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $20.42 and a 1-year high of $27.65. The firm has a market cap of $56.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 10.28%. The business had revenue of $13.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.18%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.42%.

In related news, Director John R. Rutherford bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.76 per share, for a total transaction of $356,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

EPD has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Securities increased their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.38.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

