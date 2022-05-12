Financial Counselors Inc. Reduces Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Financial Counselors Inc. cut its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 48.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,908 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 4,532 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the 3rd quarter valued at $219,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of FedEx by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,860,142 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $554,936,000 after buying an additional 281,250 shares during the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the 3rd quarter valued at $382,000. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC grew its position in shares of FedEx by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 18,928 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,154,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC grew its position in shares of FedEx by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 908 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. 79.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $207.20 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $192.82 and a 52 week high of $319.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $212.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $232.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.32.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $4.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.69 by ($0.10). FedEx had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The company had revenue of $23.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 20.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.75%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FDX. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of FedEx from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $343.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $333.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of FedEx from $345.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $299.55.

In other FedEx news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,720 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.42, for a total transaction of $767,882.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,880. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

