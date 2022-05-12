Financial Counselors Inc. Sells 1,438 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Financial Counselors Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,438 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 14,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Providence First Trust Co raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Providence First Trust Co now owns 23,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,940,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of DVY opened at $123.61 on Thursday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $111.53 and a fifty-two week high of $133.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $126.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.61.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.888 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This is a boost from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $3.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%.

About iShares Select Dividend ETF (Get Rating)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.