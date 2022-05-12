Financial Counselors Inc. Sells 1,971 Shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

Financial Counselors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,064 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,971 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Rogers Communications by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 3,848,566 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $183,509,000 after buying an additional 491,690 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Rogers Communications by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,253,008 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $151,732,000 after buying an additional 80,580 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Rogers Communications by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,080,449 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $182,209,000 after buying an additional 1,024,945 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Rogers Communications by 551.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,889,978 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $134,790,000 after buying an additional 2,446,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Rogers Communications by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,787,940 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $133,481,000 after buying an additional 64,151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$87.00 to C$89.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. CIBC raised shares of Rogers Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$76.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$65.00 to C$69.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$72.00 to C$83.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.90.

NYSE:RCI opened at $49.62 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $25.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.47. Rogers Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.19 and a twelve month high of $64.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.85.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 17.67%. Rogers Communications’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.396 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.71%.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 11.3 million subscribers.

