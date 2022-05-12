Financial Counselors Inc. Sells 767 Shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Financial Counselors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 767 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $1,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Oribel Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 6.5% in the third quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 29,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 161.2% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 87,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,515,000 after acquiring an additional 54,243 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 122.5% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,838,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $339,742,000 after acquiring an additional 706,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northcape Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

TRI opened at $92.58 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $104.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.01. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 52 week low of $92.22 and a 52 week high of $123.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.08 billion, a PE ratio of 27.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.59.

Thomson Reuters ( NYSE:TRI Get Rating ) (TSE:TRI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.05. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 25.77% and a return on equity of 6.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 25th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.98%.

TRI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $124.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.88.

Thomson Reuters Profile (Get Rating)

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.