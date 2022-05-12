Financial Counselors Inc. Trims Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Financial Counselors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 63.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,488 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 7,870 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 22,519 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,335,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. First Business Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,677 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 7,016 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,908,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,353 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ACN shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Accenture from $433.00 to $368.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $440.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Accenture to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.35.

In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.22, for a total transaction of $1,036,128.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,252,703.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.55, for a total transaction of $232,912.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,784,275.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,757 shares of company stock worth $3,386,681. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Accenture stock opened at $280.94 on Thursday. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $276.88 and a 52 week high of $417.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $318.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $345.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.09 billion, a PE ratio of 28.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.24.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.67 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.11%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

