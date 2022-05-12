Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Purchases Shares of 877 Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 877 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Cigna by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,332,774 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,468,529,000 after acquiring an additional 141,901 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Cigna by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,394,259 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,626,135,000 after acquiring an additional 377,954 shares in the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers grew its stake in shares of Cigna by 187.0% in the 3rd quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 3,342,960 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $669,127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,178,225 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cigna by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,876,885 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $575,852,000 after acquiring an additional 34,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cigna by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,387,898 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $477,962,000 after acquiring an additional 45,695 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

In other Cigna news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 5,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $1,568,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,551,925. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 10,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.70, for a total value of $2,302,780.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,836 shares of company stock valued at $23,795,261 in the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:CI opened at $260.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $82.84 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.78. Cigna Co. has a fifty-two week low of $191.74 and a fifty-two week high of $269.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $248.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $231.77.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $6.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.18 by $0.83. Cigna had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 3.08%. The firm had revenue of $44.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 22.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. Cigna’s payout ratio is 27.79%.

CI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Cigna from $278.00 to $306.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $238.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $274.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $235.00 to $272.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Cigna from $224.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $276.63.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

