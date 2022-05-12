Finning International Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINGF) Receives $44.40 Average Price Target from Analysts

Finning International Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINGF – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.40.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FINGF. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Finning International from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Finning International from C$43.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Finning International from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Finning International from C$35.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th.

Get Finning International alerts:

FINGF opened at $26.01 on Monday. Finning International has a fifty-two week low of $22.10 and a fifty-two week high of $32.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.51 and a 200-day moving average of $28.16.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th were issued a $0.177 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 23rd.

About Finning International (Get Rating)

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Argentina, and internationally. The company offers telehandlers, articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cable assist vehicles, cable yarding systems, chip dozers, cold planers, compactors, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, excavators, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, remixing transfer vehicle, road reclaimers, road wideners, skid steer and compact track loaders, tack distributors, track loaders, underground-hard rock, wheel loaders, wheel tractor-scrapers, and windrow elevators, as well as attachments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Finning International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finning International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.