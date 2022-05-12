First Advantage (NYSE:FA) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

First Advantage (NYSE:FA – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Advantage updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of FA stock traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.63. 715,992 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 386,612. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a current ratio of 4.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.84. First Advantage has a 52 week low of $14.17 and a 52 week high of $24.73.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in First Advantage by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,256,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,747,000 after purchasing an additional 98,570 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of First Advantage by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,410,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,898,000 after buying an additional 408,258 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of First Advantage by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,160,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,093,000 after buying an additional 225,622 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Advantage by 71.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 938,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,861,000 after buying an additional 391,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of First Advantage by 123.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 858,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,355,000 after buying an additional 474,339 shares in the last quarter. 92.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FA shares. Bank of America assumed coverage on First Advantage in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Advantage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of First Advantage from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.06.

First Advantage Corporation provides technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance related to human capital worldwide. It offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and other screening products.

