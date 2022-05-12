First Advantage (NYSE:FA) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

First Advantage (NYSE:FA – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Advantage updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
Shares of FA stock traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.63. 715,992 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 386,612. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a current ratio of 4.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.84. First Advantage has a 52 week low of $14.17 and a 52 week high of $24.73.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in First Advantage by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,256,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,747,000 after purchasing an additional 98,570 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of First Advantage by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,410,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,898,000 after buying an additional 408,258 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of First Advantage by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,160,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,093,000 after buying an additional 225,622 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Advantage by 71.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 938,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,861,000 after buying an additional 391,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of First Advantage by 123.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 858,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,355,000 after buying an additional 474,339 shares in the last quarter. 92.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About First Advantage
First Advantage Corporation provides technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance related to human capital worldwide. It offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and other screening products.
