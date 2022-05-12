First Advantage (NYSE:FA) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $14.20

First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $14.20 and last traded at $14.28, with a volume of 991 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.34.

FA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of First Advantage from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Advantage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of First Advantage in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.06.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.86 and its 200 day moving average is $17.84. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

First Advantage ( NYSE:FA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. As a group, analysts forecast that First Advantage Co. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in First Advantage in the fourth quarter valued at $181,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in First Advantage in the 3rd quarter valued at about $305,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in First Advantage by 145.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 31,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 18,945 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Advantage by 359.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,735,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of First Advantage during the 3rd quarter valued at about $407,000. Institutional investors own 92.01% of the company’s stock.

First Advantage Company Profile (NYSE:FA)

First Advantage Corporation provides technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance related to human capital worldwide. It offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and other screening products.

