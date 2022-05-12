First Advantage (NYSE:FA) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $14.20

First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $14.20 and last traded at $14.28, with a volume of 991 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.34.
FA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of First Advantage from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Advantage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of First Advantage in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.06.
The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.86 and its 200 day moving average is $17.84. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in First Advantage in the fourth quarter valued at $181,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in First Advantage in the 3rd quarter valued at about $305,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in First Advantage by 145.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 31,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 18,945 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Advantage by 359.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,735,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of First Advantage during the 3rd quarter valued at about $407,000. Institutional investors own 92.01% of the company’s stock.
First Advantage Company Profile (NYSE:FA)
First Advantage Corporation provides technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance related to human capital worldwide. It offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and other screening products.
