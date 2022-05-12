First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Director Acquires $502,162.50 in Stock

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) Director Robert T. Newcomb purchased 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $669.55 per share, for a total transaction of $502,162.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,550. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:FCNCA opened at $632.66 on Thursday. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $610.67 and a 12 month high of $947.71. The stock has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $670.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $768.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Get First Citizens BancShares alerts:

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $18.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $13.32 by $5.63. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 22.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $14.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 63.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.35%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC acquired a new position in First Citizens BancShares in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in First Citizens BancShares in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in First Citizens BancShares by 880.0% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 49 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in First Citizens BancShares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Citizens BancShares in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.07% of the company’s stock.

FCNCA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut First Citizens BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on First Citizens BancShares from $1,000.00 to $900.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $964.00.

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Citizens BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Citizens BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.