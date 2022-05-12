First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Director Acquires $502,162.50 in Stock

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) Director Robert T. Newcomb purchased 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $669.55 per share, for a total transaction of $502,162.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,550. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ:FCNCA opened at $632.66 on Thursday. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $610.67 and a 12 month high of $947.71. The stock has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $670.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $768.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.
First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $18.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $13.32 by $5.63. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 22.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $14.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 63.22 EPS for the current year.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC acquired a new position in First Citizens BancShares in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in First Citizens BancShares in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in First Citizens BancShares by 880.0% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 49 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in First Citizens BancShares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Citizens BancShares in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.07% of the company’s stock.
FCNCA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut First Citizens BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on First Citizens BancShares from $1,000.00 to $900.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $964.00.
First Citizens BancShares Company Profile
First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.
