First Farmers Financial (OTCMKTS:FFMR) Trading 0.9% Higher

First Farmers Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FFMR – Get Rating) traded up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $55.50 and last traded at $55.50. 900 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 98% from the average session volume of 455 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.00.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.18 and its 200-day moving average is $53.15.

Get First Farmers Financial alerts:

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.02%. This is an increase from First Farmers Financial’s previous dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th.

First Farmers Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Farmers Bank & Trust that provides banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses. The company offers checking and savings accounts, health savings accounts, youth accounts, business accounts, deposit and government accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as account management services; and mortgages and construction loans, first time home buyers loan, home equity loans, auto loans, collateral loans, and debit and credit cards.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Farmers Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Farmers Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.