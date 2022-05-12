First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) Sets New 1-Year Low at $21.05

First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $21.05 and last traded at $21.12, with a volume of 6159 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.77.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FFWM shares. B. Riley decreased their price target on First Foundation from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised First Foundation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on First Foundation in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens started coverage on First Foundation in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Get First Foundation alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.90 and a 200-day moving average of $25.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.22.

First Foundation ( NASDAQ:FFWM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. First Foundation had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 34.58%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that First Foundation Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. First Foundation’s payout ratio is currently 17.81%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brookmont Capital Management raised its holdings in First Foundation by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 8,361 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 20,424 shares of the bank’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,388 shares of the bank’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 27,626 shares of the bank’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 21,015 shares of the bank’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. 60.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM)

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal banking, business banking, and private wealth management services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Foundation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Foundation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.