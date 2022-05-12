First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) Stock Holdings Cut by Capital Analysts LLC

Capital Analysts LLC reduced its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 106,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 896 shares during the quarter. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF comprises 0.7% of Capital Analysts LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Capital Analysts LLC owned about 0.19% of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF worth $11,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,306,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,625,000 after acquiring an additional 28,870 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,139,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,082,000 after acquiring an additional 30,074 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 22,076.0% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 665,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 662,942 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 483,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,961,000 after acquiring an additional 18,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 347,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,292,000 after acquiring an additional 8,668 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SKYY traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $65.11. 148,523 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 661,490. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.01. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a one year low of $63.83 and a one year high of $119.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.083 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%.

