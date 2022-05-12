First Trust Global Funds Plc – First Trust Nyse Arca Biotechnology Index Ucits ETF (LON:FBT) Hits New 52-Week Low at $1,243.52

Shares of First Trust Global Funds Plc – First Trust Nyse Arca Biotechnology Index Ucits ETF (LON:FBT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 1,243.52 ($15.33) and last traded at GBX 1,243.67 ($15.33), with a volume of 949 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,282.70 ($15.81).

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,370.68 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,396.53. The company has a market capitalization of £3.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,166.09. The company has a quick ratio of 9.27, a current ratio of 9.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

First Trust Global Funds Plc – First Trust Nyse Arca Biotechnology Index Ucits ETF Company Profile (LON:FBT)

Forbidden Technologies plc develops and owns cloud-based video technology in the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. It offers Forscene, a cloud based video post-production and publishing platform with various applications, such as editing, adding closed caption, graphics, metadata fast, remote viewing, collaboration, and publishing content.

