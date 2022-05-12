First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FVD) Stock Price Down 0.8%

First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FVD – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 0.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $39.55 and last traded at $39.83. 2,600,558 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 48% from the average session volume of 1,755,534 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.14.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.59 and its 200 day moving average is $41.66.

Get First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund alerts:

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund by 11.8% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund by 1.9% during the first quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 158,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,749,000 after buying an additional 2,961 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 529,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,417,000 after buying an additional 23,821 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $571,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 440,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,632,000 after buying an additional 17,335 shares during the period.

First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Value Line Dividend Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.