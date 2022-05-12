Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $654.91 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) to announce sales of $654.91 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Five Below’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $658.00 million and the lowest is $651.60 million. Five Below reported sales of $597.82 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Five Below will report full-year sales of $3.22 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.18 billion to $3.26 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $3.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.78 billion to $3.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Five Below.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The specialty retailer reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $996.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Five Below had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 9.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.20 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FIVE. Citigroup upgraded Five Below from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $176.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Five Below from $210.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Five Below from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Five Below from $252.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Five Below from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.50.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Five Below in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Five Below in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its stake in shares of Five Below by 238.2% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 186 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Five Below by 71.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 185 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Five Below by 105.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 214 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FIVE traded up $2.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $139.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 907,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 883,821. The business’s 50 day moving average is $162.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.46. Five Below has a 12-month low of $133.75 and a 12-month high of $237.86. The firm has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.31.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

