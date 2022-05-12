FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $15.45-$15.75 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $15.49. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.33 billion-$3.38 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.26 billion.FLEETCOR Technologies also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $3.80-$3.90 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on FLT. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a report on Monday, April 4th. They set an overweight rating and a $294.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $306.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $280.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $290.71.

FLT stock traded down $1.83 on Thursday, reaching $225.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 572,477. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $244.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $236.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $17.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.22. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 52 week low of $200.78 and a 52 week high of $282.02.

FLEETCOR Technologies ( NYSE:FLT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $3.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.12. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 34.13% and a net margin of 28.97%. The company had revenue of $789.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $756.56 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies will post 14.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FLT. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 21,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,808,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 923.5% during the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 174 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. 97.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

