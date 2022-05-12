FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QDF) Shares Down 0.4%

FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QDF – Get Rating) traded down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $54.11 and last traded at $54.53. 70,390 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the average session volume of 69,104 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.75.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.73.

Get FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund alerts:

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $893,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund by 83.0% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. raised its position in FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund by 66.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,687 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund by 137.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 280,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,629,000 after acquiring an additional 15,364 shares in the last quarter.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.