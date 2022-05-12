Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on the stock from $41.00 to $36.00. The stock had previously closed at $19.40, but opened at $18.26. Flywire shares last traded at $16.96, with a volume of 10,074 shares traded.

FLYW has been the topic of several other reports. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Flywire in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Flywire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Flywire from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Flywire from $51.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Flywire from $39.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.83.

Get Flywire alerts:

In other Flywire news, COO Rob Orgel sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.54, for a total value of $305,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 126,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,848,620.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Massaro sold 4,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total value of $121,377.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 100,505 shares of company stock valued at $2,946,937.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Flywire by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 2,182 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Flywire by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 120,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,682,000 after buying an additional 30,038 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Flywire in the 1st quarter worth approximately $231,000. Lmcg Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flywire in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,315,000. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Flywire in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,474,000. 76.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.64.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $64.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.83 million. Flywire’s revenue was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.41) EPS. Research analysts predict that Flywire Co. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Flywire Company Profile (NASDAQ:FLYW)

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Flywire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flywire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.