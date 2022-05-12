Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Sold by Pictet Asset Management SA

Pictet Asset Management SA lowered its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,186,578 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 130,241 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA owned 0.73% of Fortinet worth $426,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,207,068 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,272,913,000 after buying an additional 226,200 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Fortinet by 3.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,868,541 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $835,983,000 after purchasing an additional 100,618 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Fortinet by 198.2% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,263,236 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $368,916,000 after acquiring an additional 839,674 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,046,330 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $376,051,000 after buying an additional 284,384 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 876,764 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $315,062,000 after acquiring an additional 88,876 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 1,653 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.85, for a total value of $411,349.05. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,954,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,481,758,412.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 3,127 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.36, for a total transaction of $989,257.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,084 shares of company stock worth $3,066,567 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTNT traded up $5.70 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $266.66. 2,158,697 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,464,565. The company has a market cap of $42.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $311.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $319.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $198.17 and a 12-month high of $371.77.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $954.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.45 million. Fortinet had a return on equity of 67.94% and a net margin of 17.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. Research analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fortinet in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Fortinet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their price target on Fortinet from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Fortinet from $380.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $362.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortinet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $355.29.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

