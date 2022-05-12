Fortis (TSE:FTS) Upgraded at Veritas Investment Research

Veritas Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortis (TSE:FTS – Get Rating) from a reduce rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports.

FTS has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Fortis to C$66.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Fortis from C$59.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Raymond James set a C$58.00 target price on Fortis and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. CIBC upped their target price on Fortis from C$60.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Fortis from C$61.00 to C$58.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortis currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$61.81.

Get Fortis alerts:

Shares of Fortis stock opened at C$63.20 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$62.20 and a 200 day moving average price of C$59.61. The company has a market cap of C$30.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.11. Fortis has a 1 year low of C$54.39 and a 1 year high of C$65.13.

Fortis ( TSE:FTS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The company reported C$0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.72 by C($0.09). The company had revenue of C$2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.36 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fortis will post 2.9699999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fortis news, Senior Officer Nora Duke sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$60.85, for a total value of C$1,217,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 111,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,814,408.95. Also, Director Gary Joseph Smith sold 16,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$62.03, for a total value of C$1,037,175.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$822,110.10. Insiders sold a total of 78,781 shares of company stock worth $4,800,615 in the last ninety days.

Fortis Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 438,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 100,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,485 megawatts (MW), including 53 MW of solar capacity and 252 MV of wind capacity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.