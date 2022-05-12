Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Hits New 52-Week Low at $2.88

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM – Get Rating) (TSE:FVI) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.88 and last traded at $2.90, with a volume of 357535 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.99.

FSM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$5.50 to C$6.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.00 to C$6.75 in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.25.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $788.08 million, a P/E ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.28.

Fortuna Silver Mines ( NYSE:FSM Get Rating ) (TSE:FVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). Fortuna Silver Mines had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 9.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the first quarter worth $38,000. Aire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines in the third quarter valued at $44,000. 27.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM)

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and mining of precious and base metal deposits in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d'Ivoire. It holds interest in the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; the Lindero gold project located in Argentina; Yaramoko gold mine situated in south western Burkina Faso; and Séguéla gold mine located in south western Côte d'Ivoire.

