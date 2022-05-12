Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) versus Singularity Future Technology (NASDAQ:SGLY) Critical Contrast

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) and Singularity Future Technology (NASDAQ:SGLY – Get Rating) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Forward Air alerts:

This table compares Forward Air and Singularity Future Technology’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Forward Air $1.66 billion 1.51 $105.86 million $5.02 18.67 Singularity Future Technology $5.15 million 18.27 -$6.82 million N/A N/A

Forward Air has higher revenue and earnings than Singularity Future Technology.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

97.7% of Forward Air shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.2% of Singularity Future Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Forward Air shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.2% of Singularity Future Technology shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Forward Air and Singularity Future Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Forward Air 7.77% 24.69% 12.86% Singularity Future Technology -336.03% -34.68% -29.36%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Forward Air and Singularity Future Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Forward Air 0 2 4 1 2.86 Singularity Future Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Forward Air presently has a consensus price target of $139.50, suggesting a potential upside of 48.88%. Given Forward Air’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Forward Air is more favorable than Singularity Future Technology.

Volatility & Risk

Forward Air has a beta of 1.15, suggesting that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Singularity Future Technology has a beta of 0.81, suggesting that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Forward Air beats Singularity Future Technology on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Forward Air Company Profile (Get Rating)

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling. This segment also offers expedited truckload brokerage, dedicated fleet, and high security and temperature-controlled logistics services. The Intermodal segment provides intermodal container drayage services; and contract, and container freight station warehouse and handling services. It serves freight forwarders, third-party logistics companies, integrated air cargo carriers and passenger, passenger and cargo airlines, steamship lines, and retailers. Forward Air Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Greeneville, Tennessee.

Singularity Future Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Singularity Future Technology Ltd. develops solutions for interconnected AI networks in the revolutionized AI and Blockchain suppl management area and establishes crypto mining pools. The company also operates as logistics and ship management services company. It serves customers worldwide with its shipping logistics and agency needs. The company was formerly known as Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. and changed its name to Singularity Future Technology Ltd. in January 2022. Singularity Future Technology Ltd. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Great Neck, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Forward Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.