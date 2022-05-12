Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Oddo Bhf raised Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €72.00 ($75.79) price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €84.90 ($89.37) to €83.40 ($87.79) in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $32.40 to $30.30 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €48.70 ($51.26) to €51.00 ($53.68) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €66.00 ($69.47) to €61.00 ($64.21) in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.63.

Shares of FMS stock opened at $30.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.45 and its 200 day moving average is $32.56. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of $28.75 and a twelve month high of $42.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA ( NYSE:FMS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a return on equity of 6.99% and a net margin of 4.91%. Equities research analysts expect that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 96.6% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 71.9% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank raised its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 118.6% in the fourth quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the first quarter worth about $67,000. 4.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

