Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Fuel Tech from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fuel Tech from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ:FTEK opened at $1.12 on Wednesday. Fuel Tech has a fifty-two week low of $1.04 and a fifty-two week high of $3.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.93 million, a P/E ratio of -112.00 and a beta of 5.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.45.

Fuel Tech ( NASDAQ:FTEK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Fuel Tech had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 0.12%. The firm had revenue of $6.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Fuel Tech will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in Fuel Tech during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fuel Tech by 98.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fuel Tech during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Fuel Tech by 1,444.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 36,136 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Fuel Tech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. 18.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fuel Tech Company Profile

Fuel Tech, Inc provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide. It operates through two segments, Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment offers technologies to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources by low and ultra-low NOx burners; over-fire air systems; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; selective catalytic reduction systems comprising ammonia injection grid, and graduated straightening grid systems; I-NOx systems; ESP Processes and Services; ULTRA technology; and flue gas conditioning systems; and burner systems.

